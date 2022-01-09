1 woman arrested after ‘suspicious device’ call at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA (KSNT)- One woman has been arrested after police are called to a Walmart because of a “suspicious device”, according to the Topeka Police Department.

On Sunday, Topeka Police officers were called to the Walmart at 1301 SW 37th St. in South Topeka on a report of a suspicious device. Walmart employees noticed a cylinder object with wires coming out of it. The device was on top of one of the vending machines near an entrance.

Officers were called and located the item, as well as a member of the bomb unit. The building was evacuated.

Police found the item was not dangerous and was determined to be safe. Officers did arrest one person of interest, a female, and is currently still investigating.

Walmart was cleared by police and is back opened.