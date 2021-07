TOPEKA (KSNT) – Only July 3 just after 10 p.m., Topeka Police Officers were called to the 1100 Block Southwest Clay Street after a woman was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they got there, the woman was found and taken to a local medical care facility.

Topeka Police Detectives are now reviewing all leads and evidence as the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 785-368-9400.