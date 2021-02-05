1 year later: Local family remembers mom who passed days before Super Bowl win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunday’s big game is bittersweet for one local family who lost their mother and grandmother, Viola Edgeworth, just days before last year’s Super Bowl win.

“She already said it all along, all year long. I know this is going to be their year, and they did it,” Alicia Weir, one of Viola’s daughter said.

KSNT last spoke with Viola just days before her passing in January of 2020.

Even at 88 years old, battling stage four kidney failure, Edgeworth was in good spirits, even predicting the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl win.

“What do you mean if we win? We’re gonna win,” Edgeworth said with confidence.

Even through her health issues, Viola’s love for the Chiefs was unwavering.

“I’m a Chief forever,” Edgeworth said.

A motto Viola’s family said she lived every day. So much so, they engraved it on her headstone.

Now, more than a year later, and days before this year’s run back to the Super Bowl, Viola’s daughters and granddaughter are remembering her loyalty to the red and gold.

“She would always be, “that’s my team, I told you they’d win,” Weir said.

“She’d forget if they ever lost because that win just made up for everything. And if they did lose, she didn’t care,” Lori Vansickle, Viola’s other daughter said.

And although it’s been a bittersweet season for Edgeworth’s family:

“This year’s been really tough but you can’t not watch ’em,” Weir said.

They know that win or lose, Viola will be cheering for her favorite team, the Chiefs, forever.