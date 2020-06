MELVERN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 1-year-old girl was killed in an accident that happened on Friday night in Melvern.

The Osage County Sheriff said around 5:00 p.m. on Friday 24-year-old Jenna Pollard ran over 1-year-old Robin Sowers with a car. The accident happened on private property in Melvern.

Osage County crews rushed the baby to a hospital in Topeka where she later died.

Investigators are actively looking into the accident.