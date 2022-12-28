TOPEKA (KSNT) – With New Year’s Eve nearly here, Topekans are looking for places to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.
27 News gathered a list of ten spots where you can go in the capital city to celebrate with friends and family as the year comes to an end.
For kids:
- NYE Noon Countdown
- Hosted by Sky Zone Topeka, this event is family-friendly and geared for the younger generation. It will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a GLOW balloon drop at noon followed by contests, prizes and Fuel Zone deals.
- Sky Zone can be found at 1801 SW Wanamaker Road.
- Bonkers Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party
- You can bring the whole family to this glow-out dance party featuring smoke, lasers, music, games and a countdown balloon drop. Admission to this event includes a $20 play card, all day play maze pass, unlimited popcorn and fountain drinks and more. The party starts at 10 a.m. and lasts till noon.
- Located at 5515 SW 21st St.
- Noon Year’s Eve at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
- Celebrating the new year at the Children’s Discovery Center is one way you can give your kids a memorable start to 2023. Starting at 9:30 a.m. and running to noon, this event will feature a DIY donut party, fun slime and a balloon drop. It is $17 for adults and children and $15 for Discovery Center members.
- The Children’s Discovery Center is located at 4400 Southwest 10th Ave.
For adults:
- Spawn Inn NYE Party
- This gamer bar is nestled in downtown Topeka and will be holding a late night celebration. Attendees can play video games and board games from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to bring in the new year.
- Must be 21 years or older.
- Located at 733 S. Kansas Ave.
- NYE at The Vinewood with “Bop Daddies”
- Want to dance to some live music to bring in the new year? The Vinewood and the “Bop Daddies” have got you covered. From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. you can drink champagne, dance and watch the balloons drop at midnight at this Southeast Topeka event space.
- Located at 2848 Southeast St.
- Reservations close on Friday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.
- Trap NYE Party
- Held at Topeka’s Legendary Boobie Trap Bar, this party starts at 8 p.m. and features karaoke and champagne.
- Located at 1417 Southwest 6th Ave.
- Groovy New Year’s Eve
- It’s time to get your groove on at The Beacon in downtown Topeka. This 1920’s eclectic-style event space will have a DJ, dancing, drinks, snacks, a photo booth and a champagne toast. A VIP murder mystery experience is also available for braver souls. It is highly encouraged for attendees to wear disco attire, but it is not required. The event starts at 7 p.m. and runs till 1 a.m.
- Located at 420 Southwest 9th St.
- New Years Eve Bash
- Kick off the new year at the Kick Start Saloon in North Topeka and local band “The Hoodoo Brothers.” The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs till midnight.
- Kick Start Saloon can be found at 2521 N. Kansas Ave.
- Rock n’ Resolution
- Rock into the New Year at the Happy Basset Barrel House to tunes provided by the band “Alter Ego.” Starting at 8 p.m., guests will find beer and a buffet alongside champagne and a firework show at midnight.
- Located at 510 Southwest 49th St.
