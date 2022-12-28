TOPEKA (KSNT) – With New Year’s Eve nearly here, Topekans are looking for places to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

27 News gathered a list of ten spots where you can go in the capital city to celebrate with friends and family as the year comes to an end.

For kids:

NYE Noon Countdown Hosted by Sky Zone Topeka, this event is family-friendly and geared for the younger generation. It will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a GLOW balloon drop at noon followed by contests, prizes and Fuel Zone deals. Sky Zone can be found at 1801 SW Wanamaker Road. Click here for more information.

Bonkers Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party You can bring the whole family to this glow-out dance party featuring smoke, lasers, music, games and a countdown balloon drop. Admission to this event includes a $20 play card, all day play maze pass, unlimited popcorn and fountain drinks and more. The party starts at 10 a.m. and lasts till noon. Located at 5515 SW 21st St. Click here for more information.

Noon Year’s Eve at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Celebrating the new year at the Children’s Discovery Center is one way you can give your kids a memorable start to 2023. Starting at 9:30 a.m. and running to noon, this event will feature a DIY donut party, fun slime and a balloon drop. It is $17 for adults and children and $15 for Discovery Center members. The Children’s Discovery Center is located at 4400 Southwest 10th Ave. Click here for more information.



For adults:

Spawn Inn NYE Party This gamer bar is nestled in downtown Topeka and will be holding a late night celebration. Attendees can play video games and board games from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to bring in the new year. Must be 21 years or older. Located at 733 S. Kansas Ave. Click here for more information.

NYE at The Vinewood with “Bop Daddies” Want to dance to some live music to bring in the new year? The Vinewood and the “Bop Daddies” have got you covered. From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. you can drink champagne, dance and watch the balloons drop at midnight at this Southeast Topeka event space. Located at 2848 Southeast St. Reservations close on Friday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Trap NYE Party Held at Topeka’s Legendary Boobie Trap Bar, this party starts at 8 p.m. and features karaoke and champagne. Located at 1417 Southwest 6th Ave. Click here for more information.

Groovy New Year’s Eve It’s time to get your groove on at The Beacon in downtown Topeka. This 1920’s eclectic-style event space will have a DJ, dancing, drinks, snacks, a photo booth and a champagne toast. A VIP murder mystery experience is also available for braver souls. It is highly encouraged for attendees to wear disco attire, but it is not required. The event starts at 7 p.m. and runs till 1 a.m. Located at 420 Southwest 9th St. Click here for more information.

New Years Eve Bash Kick off the new year at the Kick Start Saloon in North Topeka and local band “The Hoodoo Brothers.” The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs till midnight. Kick Start Saloon can be found at 2521 N. Kansas Ave.

Rock n’ Resolution Rock into the New Year at the Happy Basset Barrel House to tunes provided by the band “Alter Ego.” Starting at 8 p.m., guests will find beer and a buffet alongside champagne and a firework show at midnight. Located at 510 Southwest 49th St. Click here for more information.



If you have an event you’d like to see added to this list, click here.