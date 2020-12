TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rhiannon Friedman, Downtown Topeka Inc., joined KSNT Friday morning to talk about the future of downtown Topeka.

“We have incentives put in place for new business,” Friedman told KSNT. “Just don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. promotes the growth and expansion of the Capital City.

“We are just now finalizing 10-year plans, keep your eye out for that,” Friedman said.

Those plans should be available by early spring.