100 mph chase in Emporia ends when vehicle hits roundabout and rolls

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A chase that reached speeds of 100 mph ended when the vehicle hit a roundabout on 6th Avenue and rolled.

Emporia Police said officers from the Emporia Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit early Saturday morning just after midnight in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue.

Officers reported that the vehicle failed to stop at traffic lights located at West 6th Avenue and Prairie Street, West Highway 50 and Industrial Road and Highway 50 and Graphics Arts Road.

The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old Alonso Morales of Emporia.

Another 17 year old, two 16 year olds, and a 15 year old were also in the car.

All occupants of the car refused medical care at the scene.