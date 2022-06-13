BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man pulled over by a Brown County deputy has been arrested for multiple charges following a car chase, on Monday.

At 1 a.m. on June 13, Nathan Wagner of Lincoln, Nebraska was stopped near U.S. 36 Highway in Brown County. Wagner was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Flee to Elude, driving with suspended or revoked and reckless driving and probation violation warrant.

The early morning pursuit reached speeds up to 100 mph, according to the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies stopped the suspect by spiking the driver’s front tire. Once Wagner was taken into custody, deputies discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Lincoln, NE, on June 1, 2022.

Wagner has been booked into the Brown County jail on felony charges. Once his Kansas charges are complete, he will return to Nebraska and face the following charges in Richardson County: