MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than 100 vendors will be bringing handcrafted jewelry, pottery, ceramics, home decor, wearable art and more to the 43rd Annual Buttons ‘n Bows Arts & Crafts Fair this weekend in Manhattan.

Buttons n’ Bows is hosted every year by Manhattan Catholic Schools. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and goes on to 3:30 p.m. Attendees must pay a $2 admission which gives a chance to win a handmade quilt “created by one of our very own students’ grandmother.”

Showcase raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 or 6 for $20 to win vendor donated items. Raffle winners will be drawn at 10 a.m., noon and at 2 p.m. A bake sale and food trucks will be held at the event, according to the Manhattan Catholic Schools event announcement.

This year the event will be at the National Guard Armory at 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan.

Manhattan Catholic Schools serves students from Pre-K through to Eighth grade in Manhattan and the surrounding area.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Manhattan Catholic Schools website here. To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.