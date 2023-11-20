RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a farmhouse located in northwestern Riley County on Monday.

Vivienne Leyva with Riley County said firefighters were first notified of the situation at 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a farmhouse in the 13600 block of Lasita Road. The Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the fire call and found the farmhouse completely engulfed in flames.

Leyva said the 100-year-old farmhouse was vacant at the time of the fire. No foul play is suspected in the fire and no injuries were reported.

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Fire District #1)

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Fire District #1)

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Fire District #1)

“While the fire was unfortunate, the rain played a crucial role in preventing additional damages,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “If this fire had happened last week during the dry, windy conditions, it likely would have escalated into a large wildfire that could have also spread to other structures.”

