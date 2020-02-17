100-year-old Topeka church celebrates completed restoration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A project that’s been talked about since 2015 is now ready for the community to enjoy.

St. Joseph Catholic Church has been in Topeka for more than a century.

The church opened its doors Sunday morning for a mass that celebrated the new milestone and restoration of the church.

Through community donations, the church was able to complete more than $7 million in renovations to both the interior and exterior of the building.

You can expect to see paintings on the ceiling of the sanctuary restored, along with repairs to things like lighting and surfaces around the church.

The church’s priest, Father Tim Haberkorn, has been a part of the church his whole life.

He started out going to mass as a child and now presides over services as a priest, so he said this project is even more special to him and the congregation.

“It’s a restoration celebration restoral of this church building, but also of our hearts and our faith lives,” Haberkorn said.

Sunday’s celebration didn’t end with mass. There was also a reception to keep the excitement going.

Archbishop Joesph Naumann was also there to celebrate the new project by blessing the church’s new altar.

The church was also able to get a brand new HVAC system, an elevator on the inside and make structural improvements to the outside of the building.