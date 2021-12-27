$1,000 reward, Emporia apartment building fire investigated as arson

An early morning fire in an apartment building in Emporia did more than $500,000 damage. (KSNT / Michael K. Dakota)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dec. 12 arson that caused over $500,000 damage to an apartment building in Emporia.

Two firefighters were injured in the Emporia fire that tore through a three-story apartment building.

Emporia firefighters were called to the vacant apartment building at 1325 Merchant Street Sunday morning, Dec. 12, at 4:19 a.m. and immediately began fighting an active fire according to authorities on the scene. The building was being renovated and was unoccupied.

Thirty firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze. Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking told KSNT the loss should exceed $500,000.