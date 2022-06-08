MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a Riley county man with a warrant, according to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

John Zoll has a warrant for criminal threat and criminal damage to property which holds a total bond of $10,000.

The Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers are asking for any information about his whereabouts at 785-539-7777. Riley County Police can be reached at 785-537-2112. Callers offering information to crime stoppers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a $1,000 reward, according to RCPD.

