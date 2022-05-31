RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department would like to speak with Mark Rickenbaker after a 27-year-old was stabbed in the neck.

Mark Rickenbaker

On Tuesday afternoon the police released a photo of Rickenbaker asking for the public’s help finding him.

People are cautioned by the police department not to approach or attempt to apprehend Rickenbaker. He is 5 for 9 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Drive on May 28.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000