TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Public Schools foundation says it has spent all of this year’s funds, raising over $10,000 for grants applied for by Topeka Public Schools Teachers.

Ten different educators were awarded with prizes Wednesday morning. To qualify for the prize, teachers had to apply with an educational program school or district-wide learning opportunities. These include coding, ceramics and art history among others.

“It’s important because educators are actually the critical junction where students learn and where information is imparted and without them, we don’t have education in Topeka Kansas or Topeka Public Schools,” said Pamela Johnson Betts, Executive Director of TPS Foundation.

The foundation visited four different schools to surprise teachers with these grants.