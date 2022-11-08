TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item.
The bat has a 10-foot wing span.
According to authorities, sometime during the overnight hours from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, the large metalwork sculpture was taken from the 3100 block of S.E. 61st Street in Shawnee County.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please contact Detective Culver (785-251-2796 or John.Culver@snco.us).