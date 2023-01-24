TOPEKA (KSNT)- Eight local initiatives were on the receiving end of more than $100,000 in donations Tuesday afternoon.

Formed in 1939 in Topeka, Azura Credit Union has been proud to serve the Topeka community. On Tuesday afternoon they donated over $100,000 to local non-profits via their Community Impact Debit Card.

Account holders with Azura earn $0.05 per purchase on their cards. Cardholders in the program can choose which local organization they want to help. Below is a list of all the organizations that Azura teams up with:

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

TARC

Supporting Kids Foundation

Shawnee Heights USD 450

Topeka Rescue Mission

Children’s Miracle Network – Stormont Vail Foundation

Harvesters

Military Veteran Project

Azura is always accepting new cardholders for the program, and all money donated comes from Azura, not the cardholder.