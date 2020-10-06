$105,000 city of Emporia grant will expand coronavirus testing

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grant of $105,000 from the city of Emporia will make a collaboration between Newman Regional Health and the Lyon County Public Health possible.

The partnership will enable expanded coronavirus testing capabilities for asymptomatic close contacts of coronavirus positive individuals.

“Testing is an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jennifer Millbern, Environmental Health Director for Lyon County Public Health. “This partnership allows us to quickly identify cases from close contact exposures and break the chain of transmission of the virus.”

In accordance with CDC recommendations, Lyon County Public Health’s disease investigation and contact tracing will identify situations that have the potential to turn into an outbreak.

“We recognize the importance of communication and collaboration and look forward to partnering with Lyon County Public Health in this endeavor,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer for Newman Regional Health. “We appreciate partnerships like this as we all work together to ensure public safety and the well-being of our community.”

Lyon County Public Health will request close contacts be tested on or after day five after the exposure occurred.

Public Health will notify those being tested with their result within 24-48 hours along with any required next steps.