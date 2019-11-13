109-year-old WWII Veteran honored for service

TOPEKA, Kan. – A 109-year-old woman is being honored for her time in the military.

Julia Kabance is a WWII veteran. She’s the first Native American woman to receive the “distinguished citizen medal” that the Daughters of the American Revolution gives to men and women who exhibit honor, service, and patriotism.

She left the University of Kansas to join the women’s army corp in 1943 and later worked for the air force in Topeka.

When she came home, she took care of her ill mother and sister and also volunteered at hospitals.

It’s safe to say she’s lived a life dedicated to serving others and when asked if she had the chance to do it all again, she had one thing to say.

“I love this country. Anyone who holds back is a coward,” Kabance said. “If you’ve got something to give, this is the time to do it. Your country is at war.”

Julia says she never imagined she would be honored for her time in the military, but said she is very grateful.