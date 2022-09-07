HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and with attendance down 20% last year, some are asking if those numbers will rebound this year.

The State Fair expects anywhere from 325,000 to 350,000 people to visit Hutchinson during the 10 days of the fair.

The fairgrounds are already busy with preparations underway.

“Lots of things going on here and getting ready for opening day on Friday,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

Many vendors are preparing for the big gathering.

“Just making sure everything is clean, organized, looks good,” said the Owner of the Pineapple Whip stand, Tyler Wildenberg.

Wildenberg said they have attended the Kansas State Fair for 30 years and are ready to help people indulge their sweet tooth.

Locally, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is setting up their two stands and has been serving up plenty of food since the late 50s/early 60s.

“They’ve been out here just cooking the beans, cooking the pork meat,” said Raphaela Garcia-Anzo with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The funds they raise help the church and catholic schools in Hutchinson.

The state fair estimates the economic impact to be about $71 million.

“It helps bring different people into our community and see our little town that we have and what we can serve them with,” said Garcia-Anzo.

Some vendors said they did raise their prices due to inflation and gas prices.

They want fairgoers to know they are trying to be reasonable with the increase.

There will be many new things at the state fair this year.

If you have a Grandstand concert ticket, it includes gate admission, so be sure not to throw the ticket away.

Some new food includes a burnt-end burger and a chicken sandwich with a donut as the bun.

Plus, after the Senate passed a bill, there are changes to where you can have alcoholic beverages.

“Now you will be able to walk around the fairgrounds with your alcoholic beverage that will be a beer or wine. Anybody going into the liquor establishments will be ID’d. They will get a wristband, and when they want to leave, they have to leave with a 24 oz clear or translucent cup. There will be several buildings you will not be allowed to go into,” said Schulz.

There are also many opportunities for inexpensive ways to get into the fair.

You can start planning your state fair trip here.