TOPEKA (KSNT) – An intersection on Gage Boulevard that was previously closed due to road work was partially reopened Tuesday.

City of Topeka Traffic Engineer Andy Rosebrook says Southwest Gage Boulevard is now open to both north and southbound traffic at 10th Street. Traffic remains reduced to one lane in each direction.

Rosebrook said this configuration for traffic will last for the majority of the remaining construction period which should wrap up in September.

KSNT 27 News previously spoke with residents living in the neighborhoods next to the construction work who said traffic increased in their area after work began on Gage in March. City officials said the work is necessary for the replacement of a water main, despite the headache it is causing for motorists.