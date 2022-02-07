MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Investigators with the Manhattan Fire Department working with the Riley County Police Department are saying an 11-year-old is a suspect in the fire at RC McGraws Sunday morning.

Police reported there were people in the bar and grill, located at 2317 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, at the time of the fire. Investigators said there were no injuries and everyone got out safely. Fire loss is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $7,000 to the contents.

Authorities believe the fire was set intentionally.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 2317 Tuttle Creek Boulevard for a report of a structure fire Sunday morning. When crews got to the bar, the fire had been partially put out and the remaining flames were gone within five minutes.