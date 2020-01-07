11-year-old Topeka girl dies from asthma attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 11-year-old Topeka girl died Thursday after suffering a severe asthma attack.

Makayla Lake attended Jardine Elementary School, according to her obituary.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. The obituary stated that Makayla’s favorite color was purple and her favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. The family encourages you to wear something purple or Dallas Cowboys apparel to the visitation.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604 or to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66606.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Makayla’s aunt. You can find that HERE.