KANSAS (KSNT) – A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of pork rind products made without federal inspection that were distributed nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Mitten Gourmet, LLC, of Freeland, Michigan initiated the recall on May 10. The ready-to-eat pork rind products were produced on various dates from Sept. 9, 2021 through May 5, 2023 and consist of various flavors. The list of recalled products can be found below:

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Parmesan Garlic Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Pizza Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Buffalo Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Nacho Cheese Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Jalapeno Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Honey Mustard Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Dill Pickle Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Barbecue Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “Salt N Pepper Pork Rinds”

The pork rind products being recalled do not have the USDA mark of inspection as Mitten Gourmet, LLC, is not a federally inspected establishment, according to FSIS. These products were shipped to stores nationwide.

The issue was found during an FSIS surveillance activity when the ready-to-eat pork rind products were spotted for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. The FSIS found that the producer is not an FSIS-inspected facility.

The FSIS reports that there are no confirmed reports of people experiencing adverse reactions after eating the pork rinds. Those with health concerns are encouraged to reach out to their health provider.

If you have purchased any of these products, you are encouraged to not eat them, according to the FSIS. These products should be thrown in the trash or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions about these pork rind products, you can reach out to Mitten Gourmet, LLC, by calling 989-402-5372 or by sending an email to support@mittengourmet.com. Consumers with questions on food safety can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-674-6854 or live chat with Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. To see this recall on the USDA’s website, click here.

For photos of the recalled products, see the document below: