TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 12-year-old Olathe boy who was killed in a weekend crash in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road on Sunday, April 3.

Landon S. Turner, 12, was killed Sunday when the 2004 Acura he was a passenger in lost control, entered the ditch, and struck a culvert causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the front passenger, a 12-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle. Lifesaving procedures were performed, however, he was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.