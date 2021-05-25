120 new U.S. citizens welcomed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United States District Court of Kansas inaugurated 120 new U.S. citizens Tuesday afternoon.

Three different ceremonies took place at the courthouse in Topeka to coincide with social distancing guidelines and limiting the number of people in the building at a given time. Candidates gathered with their friends and families for the special occasion, bringing in backgrounds from over 40 different countries like Egypt, Ghana and Malaysia.

The new U.S. citizens cited their Oath of Allegiance and reminisced on their hard work. One Kansas City resident from Britain stated how the process was fairly quick and she’s excited for what the future holds for all of the new citizens.

“You’re surrounded by so much culture, different religions,” said Tracey DeMarea, who is now a U.S. citizen. “As the judge said, bring your religion, bring your different culture and influence your community and keep on influencing. So I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

A majority of the candidates reside in several cities in the Kansas City area along with Northeast Kansas such as Fort Riley, Manhattan, and Topeka.