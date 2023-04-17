TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation issued a press release Monday morning reminding drivers to slow down in work zones.

KDOT’s Nick Rogers said most people injured in work zone crashes were motorists.

The Kansas Department of Transportation shared this video to show ways they continue to improve work zone safety.

Rogers said there are many reasons to pay attention to lower speed limits. Roadways may be altered, channel traffic differently or roadways may be in a more confined space. Areas just outside of the roadway may be excavated and construction equipment may need to exit or enter.

Speeding up to 65 mph from 55 mph only saves one minute in a 6-mile trip, according to the KDOT press release.

Rogers noted that reduced work zone speed limits apply all the time when signage is posted. Fines are double regardless of time or whether construction is happening at the moment.

In 2022, 13 people died in Kansas work zone crashes and 341 suffered injuries, KDOT figures show. Speed was a contributing factor in about one-third of fatal work zone crashes in the last several years according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. About one-fifth of all deadly work zone crashes involved rear-end collisions.