13-year-old Kansas boy hit, killed while riding bike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNT) – A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bike in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Trevor Dayton Adams Wullenweber of Milford, died after he hit a grain truck around 11 a.m.

The crash happened at the corner of Ash and D Street in Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the grain trucks driver Brendan Jay Reimer, 52 from Hillsboro, was making a turn onto a street while the teen was on his bicycle on the sidewalk. Then Wullenweber went into the intersection and hit Reimers truck.

Reimer was not injured and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Wullenweber was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a local funeral home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories