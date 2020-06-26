13-year-old Kansas boy hit, killed while riding bike

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNT) – A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bike in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Trevor Dayton Adams Wullenweber of Milford, died after he hit a grain truck around 11 a.m.

The crash happened at the corner of Ash and D Street in Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the grain trucks driver Brendan Jay Reimer, 52 from Hillsboro, was making a turn onto a street while the teen was on his bicycle on the sidewalk. Then Wullenweber went into the intersection and hit Reimers truck.

Reimer was not injured and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Wullenweber was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a local funeral home.