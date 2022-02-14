TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Shawnee County Planning Department went ahead and received approval by the Planning Commission for a recommendation to build an AT&T cell tower near the intersection of Urish and 21st.

However, for this to actually happen, the County Commission must vote on this soon. Residents from the neighborhood who opposed the decision were welcome to speak at the meeting. One of the main concerns expressed by community members was a potential decrease in property value.

“You know, people plant gardens and we have wildlife, and we thought this would be a good inheritance for our kids, but I just don’t think the property would be worth as much now,” Mary Dodson said, someone who lives right next to where the tower would be built.

But members of the planning department disagree, saying they don’t believe there would be any impact.

“They did studies that show there was no impact from the cell tower. I mean, everybody has their own viewpoint on what lowers property value, but we really don’t think it will,” Planning Director Randal Anderson said.

Another concern that was brought up was that of health impacts caused from a 5G tower. But, state and federal laws say that no entity can deny the construction of a cell tower due to health claims, as the federal government confirms that there is no real risk.

“The technology is safe. There is not anything that the city or a county or anybody locally can do to regulate that aspect of it,” said Anderson.

But to people like Mary, this isn’t a good enough excuse. She still has health concerns, especially for her daughter who is battling cancer. She said that she believes there are plenty of other places where this tower could be built.

“I’m very disappointed, I don’t know if they looked hard enough,” Dodson said. “There probably are properties out there they just are more expensive than probably what they’re getting this one for.”

AT&T and the planning department says they have exhausted all of their options, and have been looking for a spot for the tower for upwards of four years. They agree that their main goal is to provide optimal coverage and service to the people of Topeka, especially first responders and city workers.

“And it provides an essential service. If someone’s having an emergency in their vehicle or in their home, it allows them to get access to the cell tower network.”

The tower will also be able to connect with other providers like Verizon and T-Mobile, if they pay to have one of their satellites connected to the tower. So, it can expand access for many other users.

Even though this has gone through the planning department and the planning commission, the decision still needs to be brought to county commissioners to ultimately approve or deny. This decision will be made on March 14th where the public is encouraged to come out and provide any comments to the commissioners.