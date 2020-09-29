14-day quarantine issued for Fort Riley soldiers returning from California, Korea

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley Commanding Sergeant Major Harris issued a 14-day quarantine Tuesday for all soldiers returning from training facilities and overseas.

Fort Riley issued the quarantine for soldiers returning from rotations at the National Training Center in California and from Korea to avoid a coronavirus outbreak.

Some soldiers participating in the quarantine are able to opt into assurance testing for coronavirus, but will still need to complete the 14-day quarantine regardless of the testing results. Soldiers considered essential personnel will complete a 7-day quarantine and can return to work once they receive a negative coronavirus test after the seventh day, according to a news release.

Fort Riley will provide soldiers who live with high-risk family members government-provided living for the duration of the quarantine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.