TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fourteen students will be recognized at the Topeka Performing Arts Center

(TPAC) for their contributions to their schools and community.

At 6:30 p.m. May 17th, TPAC will host an awards ceremony for the 2023 Young Artists Awards, according to TPAC Marketing Coordinator Shawn Brian. Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla will be the guest speaker for the ceremony.

The nominations for the Young Artists Awards begin during the fall semester. Students can be nominated on nine award categories:

instrument music

musical theater

vocal music

dramatic theater

dance

visual arts

technical theater

creative writing

community services in the arts

A panel of industry professionals judge the work in each category.

“Long-standing traditions like the Young Artists Awards are what make our community strong,” said Rory Kent Jr. TPAC executive director. “It is important to recognize these students’ dedication and hard work and encourage them to continue their passion for the Arts. I am truly amazed at the talent and skill of these students.”

