TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 145 lbs of marijuana were found during a traffic stop Tuesday on I-70 in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over Janae N. Williams, 30, of Topeka. The sheriff’s office said the marijuana found in the vehicle has an estimated street value of $500,000.

Williams was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.