TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center has chosen 15 Topeka men to lead efforts in fighting child sex abuse in the community.

The men were selected for their willingness to step up, advocate and break the silence on the issue of child sex abuse.

The 15 “Lifehouse Heroes” will spend time raising money for Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center; a nonprofit in Topeka that provides services to children who are victims of sexual assault and physical abuse. The organization also provides support for children who are witnessing domestic violence or other violent crimes.

The men chosen were:

Faron Barr

Mike Kagay

Jason Pickerell

Shawn Broxterman

Cole Boling

Terry Robinson

Blain Clark

Russ Kromminga

Michael Schmidt

Andrew Crandall

Marcus Miller

Greg Schmidtlein

Ryan Hayden

Mike Patton

Johnathan Sublet

To celebrate 2022’s “Lifehouse Heroes” and kick off the inaugural Lifehouse Heroes fundraiser, the Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center is hosting a private event for participants from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

To learn more about the work Lifehouse is doing to address child sex abuse, visit www.lifehousecac.com.