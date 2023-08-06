Morris County, KS (KSNT) – With the help of the ‘Life Alert 360’ mobile phone app, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car crash at approximately 10:55 a.m., Sunday, August 6, near 1800 Rd. and Z Ave. in Morris County.

According to a Facebook post by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, a Sheriff’s Deputy found a 2003 Chevy S10 pick-up truck driven by a 15-year-old out of Council Grove and immediately started performing CPR.

In a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the driver was traveling eastbound on Z Ave. near 1800 Rd. when the car left the roadway and hit a concrete bridge rail.

EMS transported the teenager to the Morris County Hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead.