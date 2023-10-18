TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday while driving on U75 in Topeka.

At 4:07 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was merging a 2011 Jeep Wrangler from Lower Silver Lake Road onto southbound U75. The 15-year-old changed lanes from the right all the way into the left lane, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The 25-year-old woman was already in the left lane of southbound U75. The 25-year-old woman was hit by the 15-year-old driver in the front left corner, according to the crash log.

The 25-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 15-year-old had no apparent injuries. A passenger of the 25-year-old’s vehicle, a 24-year-old man, had suspected injuries but wasn’t taken to a hospital, according to the crash log.

All three individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.