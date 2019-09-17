$150M in disaster aid offered to Kansas counties recovering from tornadoes, flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over a dozen Kansas communities affected by recent natural disasters are set to receive $150 million in aid.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service Administration announced it is making the money available to communities as they work to recover from this year’s tornadoes and flooding.

Seventeen counties in the Second Congressional District are eligible to receive funding, including Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Cherokee, Coffey, Doniphan, Franklin, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Linn, Marshall, Montgomery, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

Congressman Steve Watkins applauded President Trump for the aid during the communities’ time of rebuilding.

“This disaster assistance is vital to the farmers and ranchers in Kansas who are still in recovery mode from the flooding and tornados that have devastated our communities,” Watkins said. “I want to thank President Trump and USDA Secretary Perdue for their commitment to Kansas’ rural communities during this period of rebuilding.”