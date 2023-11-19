TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 15th annual Miss November and Mr. November pageant took place Sunday in West Topeka.

People of all ages took part, but there was no first, second or third place given because everyone who attended was a winner. The pageant included interviews, casual wear, party dress or formal wear. With the 2023 Miss Capital City, Miss Shawnee County and Miss Topeka judging the event, it was also an opportunity for them to teach what they’ve learned through their experiences in pageantry.

“It’s a unique honor today to be a part of this pageant because I as an individual used pageantry as a mentorship program to evolve certain skills of mine and to really be edified by other women,” Miss Topeka 2023 Brynna Darley said. “I think this is a great opportunity to build up young kids, and to show them that these skills are applicable in their everyday lives and that they truly are spectacular.”

“Every single child, every single youth, we even have a young mom in this,” Beverly Bernardi Post, owner of Beverly Bernardi Post Cons. of Dance & Pom said. “Everybody feels special. Regardless of your size, regardless of anything. We all deserve recognition, we’re so proud that we have boys in it again this year, and it’s just an awesome event that we all feel very special and proud of ourselves.”

Everyone who participated in Miss November and Mr. November received a trophy.