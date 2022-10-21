The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that it made 16 arrests this past week during a nationwide effort by other law enforcement agencies.

On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event is sponsored by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Clackamas, Oregon.

The SNSO reports its Fugitive Warrant Unit made 32 attempts for service, resulting in a total of 16 arrests, according to Christian. A total of 14 misdemeanor warrants were served for family-related violence crimes. Additionally, one felony warrant was served along with six misdemeanor warrants for other various crimes.

The SNSO’s Civil Process Unit also served three protection from abuse orders, one stalking order and three process papers for family-related cases, according to Christian.

The National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep lasts all day and involves multiple law enforcement agencies across the U.S. that attempt to serve outstanding family-violence related warrants, according to Christian. Warrants are served for all types of family crimes, which include:

Domestic violence crimes

Interfering with making 911 calls, obstruction of telephone service, or crimes relating to a victim calling 911

Restraining order violations

Stalking order violations

Domestic violence release agreement violations or bail bond violations

Non-payment of child support

Child abuse crimes

Elder abuse crimes

Any other family violence or child abuse crimes specific to the local area

Last year, 64 law enforcement agencies from 17 states participated in this event, according to Christian. They served more than 300 family-violence warrants nationwide in a single day.