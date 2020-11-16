16-year-old dies from injuries after hit by car in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said the person hit by a car Sunday night in north Topeka has died from their injuries.

TPD said the person is a 16-year-old, but didn’t provide a name.

Officers responded to the accident around 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Northwest Lyman Road. When they arrived, police found the 16-year-old seriously injured. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating this accident and encourage anyone with information to email them at telltpd@topeka.org or give them a call at (785) 368-9400.