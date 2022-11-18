An Ogden teenager has been identified as the main suspect in a series of gas station break-ins in Ogden, Kansas.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An Ogden teenager was arrested Thursday by police in relation to multiple break-ins for the same gas station.

The Riley County Police Department reports that a 16-year-old male from Ogden was arrested for burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property after breaking in to the Ogden Casey’s gas station. Police responded to the gas station due to an alarm around 2 a.m. on Nov. 17 and found the teen in the building. The suspect fled from the officers but was later found and arrested before being released to a guardian. Around $1,800 of tobacco products were stolen during this incident.

The RCPD also charged the teen with an additional count each of criminal damage to property and burglary in connection to a Nov. 5 break-in at the same gas station. This break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. where a window was broken out, causing $1,200 in damage, and around $1,800 worth of tobacco products were stolen.

Another break-in at the same location occurred on Oct. 27, incurring an additional count each of criminal damage to property and burglary for the teen, according to the RCPD. This break-in occurred around 12:45 a.m. where a window was broken out, causing around $1,200 in damage, and around $1,500 in tobacco products were stolen.

A fourth incident occurred on Oct. 26. The RCPD linked the teen to an attempted break-in at the Ogden Valero around 12:15 a.m. where a window and door were damaged in an attempt to enter the business. This resulted in around $1,750 in damage.