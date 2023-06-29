WICHITA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, a 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries after crossing a center median into the path of another vehicle in Wichita.

At 5:34 p.m. on June 28, the 16-year-old was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban south on I-235. A 51-year-old man was driving a 2022 Volvo semi-truck north in the second lane of I-235. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet went to the left, then overcorrected to the right, then back to the left, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center median into the path of the Volvo semi-truck. The semi-truck hit the Chevrolet on the drivers side, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Volvo was reported to have no apparent injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to KHP crash logs.