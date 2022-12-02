SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not be used here as he is a juvenile.

The 17-year-old was charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of a communication facility in committing a felony drug crime and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs. The investigation is ongoing.