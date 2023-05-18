WAMEGO (KSNT) – The museum at the end of the yellow brick road in Wamego will soon be getting a new exhibit.

Thanks to a grant from Kansas Tourism, the Oz Museum is getting a new interactive exhibit. The grant for more than $17,000 was presented Thursday for a new interactive globe in the Wicked Witch Alcove. According to museum staff, the new crystal ball will have overhead cameras showing tourists in the Witch’s Globe.

“The addition of this new interactive globe as our crystal ball and allowing the visitors to become part of the Wicked Witch display, through that interactive piece will heighten their experience and increase their love and excitement about Oz,” museum curator Chris Glasgow said.

The museum said now that they have the grant secured, they will begin moving forward with construction. The museum hopes to debut the new exhibit during the 2023 Oz Fest.