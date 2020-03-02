18-year old arrested in deadly central Topeka shooting, police say

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested an 18-year old on Monday in connection to an early Friday morning deadly shooting in central Topeka.

Police charged and booked Dmario M. Valdivia, of Topeka, Monday around 2:00 p.m.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. One person died in the shooting, who police have identified as 19-year-old Ja’Sean Alston of Topeka.

Valdivia was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories