18-year old arrested in deadly central Topeka shooting, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested an 18-year old on Monday in connection to an early Friday morning deadly shooting in central Topeka.
Police charged and booked Dmario M. Valdivia, of Topeka, Monday around 2:00 p.m.
Officers said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. One person died in the shooting, who police have identified as 19-year-old Ja’Sean Alston of Topeka.
Valdivia was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.