LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Lyon County on Sunday.

The report of a crash came in at 3:50 p.m. The driver was in the southbound lane of I35 and said his vehicle started shaking, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log. The driver lost control of the vehicle causing him to hit a guardrail, according to the log.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the KHP crash log.