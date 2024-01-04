DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1600 block of E. 700 Road, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on the road when it collided with an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Lawrence man, was taken to a Lawrence hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman in the vehicle was taken to Topeka for treatment of serious injuries.

