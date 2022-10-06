An 18-year-old is in the hospital on Thursday night after being seriously injured during a car crash in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road and into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right and then back to the left, causing the vehicle to slide sideways into the median. The vehicle rolled to a stop across both of the southbound lanes and landed on the passenger side.

The driver of the vehicle was listed as sustaining serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.