185 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Osage County

185 pounds of marijuana seized by the Osage Country Sheriff’s Department.

OSAGE CO. (KSNT) – A routine traffic stop revealed a car brim-full with narcotics in Osage County on Wednesday.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at milepost 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation and located narcotics in the car, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.