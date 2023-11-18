TOPEKA (KSNT) – A handful of Topeka children are going home with new families as part of National Adoption Day.

Saturday, the Kaw Valley Center Health System (KVC) helped facilitate 19 adoptions in Topeka. One mother says her two new children are great additions to the family.

“It helps me out, my husband passed away two years ago, and I would be awfully lonely if I didn’t have these two, plus the one I adopted earlier,” adoptive mother Carolyn Yabuku said. “It’s a blessing to have them.”

Getting two new siblings is also an exciting prospect.

“Finally, today was the day that they finally became my little sister and little brother,” Carolyn’s son Davis Yabuku said.

The KVC provides adoption services and foster care in northeast Kansas on behalf of the Department for Children and Families. One of their goals is to place children in safe and loving homes.

The KVC helped facilitate 48 total children’s adoptions throughout the entire month. You can see pictures and biographies of children needing adoptive families by clicking here.