19-year-old arrested after central Topeka officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police announced Wednesday a 19-year-old involved in an officer-involved shooting was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 12th and Buchanan Streets. The Topeka Police Department said an officer was making a traffic stop. The driver tried to flee and dragged the officer with the car. While the officer was being dragged they shot the driver.

Topeka police identified the driver as Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens. They said he was released from the hospital and was booked into the jail. He faces the following charges: